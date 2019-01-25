Name released of man found shot to death in car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A homicide investigation is underway in Evansville.
Police say a man was found shot to death in car in the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue around midnight Friday morning.
The corner says the victim is 25-year-old Delvin Devante Mitchell of Evansville.
His autopsy is set for Saturday afternoon.
Officers say the car doesn’t belong to anyone who lives in that area.
Shortly after the man was found, Evansville Police were involved in a chase that started about four blocks from the death investigation scene.
Police now say they don’t believe the driver was involved with the shooting.
Anyone with information should call EPD at 812-436-7979.
