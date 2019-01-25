Manning Children’s Hosp., Tri-State Ortho bring special care to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedic are bringing special care right here in Evansville.
Doctor Enrico Stazzone has set up a clinic at Tri-State Ortho every fourth Friday of each month. He specializes in children and young adults with orthopedic injuries and congenital disorders.
Doctor Stazzone says he’d rather come here so families don’t have to make the 3-hour trip to Indianapolis.
“For real serious problems, sure a trip to a large multi-specialty pediatric medical center is necessary but a lot of things that can be managed locally I think is a little easier on the families if we’re here,” explained Doctor Stazzone.
If you’d like to set up an appointment with Doctor Stazzone, call 812-485-7425.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.