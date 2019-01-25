Man arrested after long, high speed chase.

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A man is in jail after a chase that started in Evansville.
Police say they tried to pull a car over near Dale Haven Apartments not long after a homicide investigation started just a few blocks away.
They say the driver, Samone Steen took off.
The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and went all the way through Warrick County and to the Spencer County line.
Authorities say Steen was taken into custody near the Holland exit on I-64.
The chase ended at 1:07 a.m. Friday.
Police say they don’t believe Steen is involved in the homicide.
