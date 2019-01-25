KY educators want bigger role in solving the state’s pension crisis

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The group of lawmakers charged with working to mend the commonwealth’s ailing pension system heard from Kentucky teachers on Thursday.
Kentucky’s pension system is nearing a $40 billion deficit. A controversial bill quickly passed last year prompted thousands of teachers to protest at the state Capitol and was eventually overturned by the state Supreme Court.
Lawmakers started the New Year back to square one to come up with a fix.
President of the Kentucky Education Association Stephanie Winkler said educators need to be part of that solution.
During a group session meeting Thursday, Winkler explained that teachers are not willing to make a deal regarding their defined benefit plans and don’t want to move to social security.
“Frankly, the anxiety, the turmoil, the fear that has been put into my colleagues and myself over the past year over the fate of what our future holds,” Winkler went on, “we feel has been unjust and unnecessary and could have been avoided.”
Members of the group say the Kentucky General Assembly needs to make some type of progress this legislative session.
“I certainly hope we will make some movement. We have a crisis. Some people don't like the word crisis, but we don't have enough money to fulfill our obligations,” said Representative Jerry Miller.
The General Assembly is currently on a break. It it will gavel back into session on February 5.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.