ISP: Father killed on I-65 was trying to assist his daughter who ran out of gas

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A father who was hit and killed by a vehicle was trying to help his daughter who was stranded on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.
Earl L. Gresham, 73, of New Albany, Indiana, was contacted by his daughter who was stranded on I-65 near the 12.4 mile marker Friday morning. ISP said a trooper had stopped to assist the stranded motorist and she said she had run out of gas and called her father for help.
At the same time, two other ISP troopers were stopped on I-65 near the 11.8 mile marker waiting for a tow truck to remove a vehicle from an operating while intoxicated arrest.
Gresham stopped his vehicle near the troopers who were waiting for the tow truck and attempted to cross all six lanes to get to them. ISP said Gresham crossed all of the southbound lanes and made it over the barrier before he was hit by a green 2007 Toyota Camry in the middle of the northbound lanes around 4:07 a.m.
ISP said they believe Gresham was then hit by a semi. The driver of the semi did not stop.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.