Hopkinsville Police searching for murder suspect

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Hopkinsville Police are searching for a murder suspect.
They say 26-Year-Old Shakkory Willis is facing murder charges for his involvement in a shooting..
Police say his address is in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
If you know anything about where he could be, call Hopkinsville Police.
The shooting happened early Thursday morning on Bethel Street in Hopkinsville.
A person was killed, and two other people were arrested.
Police say 21-Year-old James Yates and 20-year-old Lane Carter are both facing charges of robbery and unlawful transaction with a minor.
They are booked into the Christian County Jail.
Three juveniles were also charged in the case.
