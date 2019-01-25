HMPL operations at Big Rivers in Sebree nearing closure

SEBREE, KY (WFIE) - A nearly five-decade power partnership in western Kentucky is coming to an end.
Henderson Municipal Power and Light operations at Big Rivers in Sebree is shutting down. This decision comes after years of discussion and studies.
“I think we all have to do what is best for the consumer and this certainly does make sense for both parties,” Big Rivers Electric Corporation spokesperson Jennifer Keach said.
February first will mark the end of an era. That is when operations will cease.
“It was determined that the plant was no longer economical to operate and it was in the best interest of both parties,”
At one point, we’re told HMPL units employed about 100 people.
“After next week, there will be about 60 people who will have lost their jobs. But, we have offered a severance plan, we’ve also had a hiring freeze over several years in preparation for some kind of event like this,” Keach explained.
Fewer than 20 people elected not to take their assistance offers.
Spokesperson Jennifer Keach tells 14 News the jobs cut vary in classifications. And resources, in addition to money, have been brought in to help those displaced workers.
“I mean one job is too many too lose, but we tried our best to accommodate them,” Keach recalled.
14 News talked to HMPL leaders by phone Thursday. They tell us customers do not need to worry about not having power.
A short term bridge supply will run February 1 through May, with the goal of finding a long-term supplier in June.
Once the operations end next week, we’re told there will be a few employees left on site that will be there for the total shut down and the decommissioning of the plant.
