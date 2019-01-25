Henderson Deputies: Man tries to pour gas on car with mom, kids inside

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after an incident late Thursday morning in Henderson.
Deputies say they were called when Chase Road because 23-year-old Justin Krutz was trying to pour gas on car that had a mother and her two children inside. They say Krutz was also pointing a gun at them.
When deputies arrived, they say Krutz was walking down the driveway.
According to victim, Krutz kept her from leaving by damaging her car. She says he broke a rifle over the hood of the car.
She says he tried to pour gasoline on it too, but couldn’t figure out the safety nozzle.
The woman and her children were not hurt.
Krutz is charged with Wanton Endangerment, Terroristic Threatening, and Criminal Mischief.
