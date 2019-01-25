Firefighter meets man he saved from apartment fire

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - “Are you the man? So I didn’t realize you were that tall. My name is Brian, how are you? You look a lot better than the last time I saw you.”
Those were the first moments Lt. Brian Rowan met Allan Harding the man he saved from an apartment fire on Friday.
Owensboro firefighter, Lt. Brian Rowan came to the rescue of Allen Harding Friday afternoon.
Harding was asleep in his home when he heard a knock on his door and he noticed his apartment complex was in flames..
“It’s almost like I heard a crackling that a fire was starting," Harding remembered.
Harding searched for every possible exit as his apartment filled instantly with black smoke.
“The window was stuck a little bit and I was tugging on that for what seemed like forever, got that open and when I took in that breath of fresh air that was a really good feeling," Harding said.
What Harding didn’t expect was to open the window to the man who was going to save his life.
“I yelled for help and then the gentleman from the fire department came and pulled me out and the only thing I remember him saying is “'I’m gonna need help, I’m gonna need help.'" Harding said. "But he got me down and okay but that wasn’t the scary part, the scary part was being in the apartment.”
Rowan said all he had in mind was trying to get Harding out of the building safe and sound.
“I didn’t realize he was that tall and of course coming down the ladder you’re just not thinking you’re just trying to get him out and get him on the ground but he’s a big guy, he’s a real big guy," Rowan said.
Rowan and Harding both said they are happy that everything turned out okay and that they got this opportunity to meet.
“I’m very thankful, I’m not jumping up for joy right now, I’m literally a little too burned out to do that," Harding said. "But I am very thankful they were able to help me.”
“Glad we’re here to meet, you know like I said we we’re worried, we we’re worried about Allen," Rowan said. "And we didn’t know if we would meet ever again and so it’s pretty cool.”
