FAA halts flights to major east coast airports amid government shutdown

NEW YORK (Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting flight delays to LaGuardia Airport in New York, Newark’s Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and Philadelphia International Airport.
The move is due to staffing shortages at air traffic centers in Jacksonville, FL, and Washington D.C., caused by the ongoing government shutdown now in its 35th day.
The FAA confirmed the delay in a tweet Friday morning.
The flight issues are happening as people embark on weekend travel, and people are on Twitter reporting they are stuck at airports or stuck on planes.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the airport delays.
“We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA,” she said.
Flight traffic to the LaGuardia airport has been delayed, the FAA’s U.S. flight map noted.
The ground stop at LaGuardia is expected to last an hour, CNN reported.
FAA spokesman Gregory Martin told the Associated Press Friday that it had expanded staffing, rerouted flights and increased spacing between planes as needed.
LaGuardia, located in Queens, NY, is the busiest U.S. airport that does not have a direct connection to Europe, according to its website.
The airport is the 20th busiest in the country with passenger traffic more than 29.7 million per year, according to FAA.
The airport has two runways, four terminals and about 15 airlines operating in its facilities.
The airport was named after New York Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, who served from 1934 to 1945. La Guardia wanted an airport that served New York City, since the closest airport at that time was in Newark, NJ.
Newark’s Liberty International Airport was the busiest commercial airport in the world until LaGuardia opened in 1939, according to Vista Parking.
It is among the nation’s oldest airports.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.