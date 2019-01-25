Evansville Crazy 8 store closing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville’s Crazy 8 store inside Eastland Mall will be closing.
Gymboree Group owns Gymboree, Crazy 8, and Janie and Jack stores. They posted a letter on their website thanking customers.
The letter says all Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, and Crazy 8 stores will close, as well as their websites.
Business reports say gift cards can be redeemed until February 16.
Crazy 8 started in 2007 and operates 900 stores.
The Evansville store opened not long after the brand was created.
The company says they will continue to focus on Janie and Jack.
There is not a Janie and Jack store in Evansville. There are some in Nashville, St. Louis, Louisville, and Indianapolis.
