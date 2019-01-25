Evansville couple will be featured on House Hunters episode

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A local couple is putting Evansville in the national spotlight.
The doctor duo was selected to be on HGTV’s House Hunters.
Drs. Mark and Allison Royer are sinus surgeons in Evansville and to them life is pretty normal. “Our normal day to day lives is Mom and Dad and then we go to work here and take care of patients and help them with their sinonasal issues,” said Allison Royer.
Well things were mostly normal that is until Mark says Allison applied for a pretty popular show on HGTV. Mark Royer explained, “One day in clinic Allie came to me and said “Hey I applied and we made it through the first stage of House Hunters," and I was completely shocked.”
The couple says things moved quickly once they found out they would be the first Evansville couple to ever be on House Hunters. “You know they brought their team and crew here to Evansville and really came to showcase the city and then film our House Hunt and so they filmed around town and they were able to showcase some of the things that we like to do with our kids,” said Allison.
The location and the details of the home will be kept under wraps until the episode airs.
“I’m really excited because I feel like the House Hunters experience and they way they filmed our house hunt will be a very accurate representation of the whole process of us having specific needs that we’re hoping for, things on our wish list,” said Mark.
The Royers are most excited to put Evansville in the national spotlight. Mark said, “I don’t think any of them had been to Evansville before but could only say positive things about their experience of traveling here and meeting the community.”
They don’t know when the episode will air just yet but they are ready for the watch party when it does.
