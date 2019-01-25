EPD: Man found shot to death in car

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A death investigation is underway in Evansville.
Police say a man was found shot to death in car in the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue around midnight Friday morning.
Officers say the car doesn’t belong to anyone who lives in that area.
Shortly after the man was found, Evansville Police were involved in a chase that started about four blocks from the death investigation scene.
Police say it started when they tried to pull a car over near Dale Haven Apartments.
The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour and went all the way into Warrick County and to the Spencer County line.
Warrick County dispatchers confirm they were involved in the chase to assist EPD. They say someone was taken into custody at the Holland exit on I-64.
The chase ended at 1:07 a.m.
Police are not confirming if the person in custody is connected to the death investigation.
