‘Empty Bowls’ program coming to an end

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There won’t be an “Empty Bowls” program this year.
According to the project organizer the reason is simple: it takes a ton of work.
Alisa Holen say she's taking a break.
Holen has led the event, as well as teaching at USI. She says she wants to focus on her class, and research.
Each year for the event, volunteers make 1,000 bowls. Those bowls are sold and proceeds go to places like United Caring services to help feed the homeless.
Holen hopes the break from Empty Bowls can spark some positive change.
“It’s really raised the profile of the ceramics center," explained Holen. "People know we’re here. They know what we do. It’s really exciting. It’s not like we’re quitting. We’re taking a break. We’re regrouping, having some meetings seeing who else can get involved, who else we can put into it.”
Holen says she’s hoping a business or group can help out and divide the labor up in the future.
