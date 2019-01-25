Dozen of dogs seized from Martin Co. puppy mill

MARTIN CO., IN (WFIE) - The Martin County Humane Society says authorities have shut down a puppy mill.
They say around 30 dogs were seized Thursday night.
About 30 to 50 more dogs, plus several horses and a few donkeys were also at the property.
According to pictures posted on the Humane Society’s page, the dogs were in bad shape.
The organization is asking for donations and a place to house some of the animals.
In 12 hours, more than $7,500 dollars was raised.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.