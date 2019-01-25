Discussion continues on tolling new bridge

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Dozens showed up to talk about the future of the Twin Bridges and the new I-69 Ohio River bridge.
Project leaders hosted a community conversation in Evansville. Like most of the meetings the hot topic was tolling.
There are two options, both include tolling the new bridge, but just one would keep tolling the Highway 41 bridge.
“How much money did they waste on all the studies on 69 around Bloomington?” asked Truck driver Roger Madden. “Do it right and get it done, cause it will bring money. Don’t string it out like Bloomington."
If you haven't been able to attend any of the meetings, you can still have your voice heard.
The deadline to get your opinions in is February 8.
