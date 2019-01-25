Coldest Wind Chills This Winter

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Brutal…subzero wind chills (zero to -7) early this morning under clear skies. Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid-20’s. Clouds will increase late in the day through tonight touching off scattered snow showers. Low temps will hold in the lower 20′s under mostly cloudy skies.
Snow is possible Saturday afternoon and evening with little to no accumulation expected. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low to mid-30’s. Warmer on Sunday as high temps climb into the upper 30’s with a chance of rain mixing with snow during the morning.
