Auto repair business owner charged with theft

MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they’ve had several complaints about “Two Guys Transmission and Auto Repair” on South Main Street.
They say the business is owned by David Warnick who advertised through Facebook Market Place.
Police say Warnick promised to rebuild transmissions for customers with a two-year warranty.
They paid a deposit up front and the rest when the job was done.
Police say customers report the transmissions were not rebuilt as agreed, and they couldn’t get a hold of Warnick about the problems.
Warnick has been arrested on several counts of theft by deception.
Customers who still need their cars back can call the property owner Eric Phaup at 270-339-2786.
