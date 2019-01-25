Aurora counts people experiencing homeless with annual Point In Time Count

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Aurora’s Homeless Outreach Team is counting the homeless with its annual Point In Time Count.
"That’s why we’re out here. I’ve done the shelter life. I just like it out here. I’ve got my little side jobs that I do,” says homeless Steve Hardy.
The data helps determine funding and programming. As per tradition, the count always begins Wednesday night at United Caring Services.
The shelter calls a white flag night to draw in as many people as possible. This year we are told about 30 people showed up.
Thats just a fraction of the people experiencing homelessness in Vanderburgh County. Last year’s count found 427 people, but this year Aurora expects that number to be lower for a number of reasons, one being the new 27 units of supportive housing at Garvin Lofts.
The count serves as more than just a census. Aurora can better help each person get the resources they need.
The data impacts federal funding and project decision making. Every person counted leads to more money our programs can use to house and feed the homeless.
“All the numbers locally from communities that receive HUD funding get aggregated. There are approximately half a million people across the country who are homeless on any given night, and that really shapes local strategy. It’s valuable information, and we do act on it,” says Aurora Executive Director Timothy Weir.
Teams started driving around town looking for people before the sun rose Thursday morning. We were there for it all.
The results of this year’s count are expected in come in in June. As we reported last year, homelessness in Vanderburgh County stayed level after a prior 17% drop.
“It’s like a never ending cycle because I can’t get into housing, and I can’t get financial stability,” says Regina Hayden.
Siox years homeless and battling drug addiction, Hayden tells us her boyfriend is her only hope.
“It’s just like a long drawn out process and it’s like every time I seem to get one foot in the door something always backs me up," says Hayden. "It’s like I’m always worried about the homelessness, so I keep running back to the KD and getting high. I want a better life for myself.”
Right now life is sharing a cup of coffee and carrying everything in three bags.
“This has got my blankets. I carry sanitizer,” says Hayden.
Being homeless has made her more childlike instead of a parent caring for her four children.
“I envision having an apartment, having my kids back home with me, going to work at a zoo,” says Hayden.
Regina’s story echoes hundreds in the community.
“I feel a little guilty. We spend a lot of time talking about our successes, and for every 1 success I could talk about 10 others that haven’t worked yet,” says Natasha Goodge with Aurora’s Homeless Outreach Team.
“We have enough need to warrant the services, but it’s still manageable. We can still get ahead of this,” says Goodge.
Aurora is hoping to expand to five case managers. Their newest addition is already helping them appeal to a more diverse group.
“We’re a quite capable group of ladies, but people respond a little differently when there’s a 6′2” male on the team," says Goodge.
There were other changes this year. Teams searched for unsheltered homeless Wednesday night after leaving UCS.
EPD’s Officer Josh Brewer came along. He is heading police’s new Homeless Outreach Team.
