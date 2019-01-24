Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail after ‘thorough’ search

Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail after ‘thorough’ search
Marybeth Durbin, 37.
By Sean Edmondson | January 24, 2019 at 10:40 AM CST - Updated January 24 at 10:40 AM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A woman is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say 37-year-old Marybeth Durbin was being booked into jail Wednesday evening on an outstanding felony warrant and a drug possession charge.

During a search, police say officers found four Alprazolam pills in her pocket. They say Durbin denied have anymore drugs on her, but a female corrections officer was brought in to do more thorough search.

Police say the corrections officer found a plastic container in Durbin’s private area that contained 76 Alprazolam pills.

Police say Alprazolam is a Schedule IV narcotic that requires a valid prescription.

In addition to her original charges, Durbin was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.