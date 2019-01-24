Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into jail after ‘thorough’ search

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A woman is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
Police say 37-year-old Marybeth Durbin was being booked into jail Wednesday evening on an outstanding felony warrant and a drug possession charge.
During a search, police say officers found four Alprazolam pills in her pocket. They say Durbin denied have anymore drugs on her, but a female corrections officer was brought in to do more thorough search.
Police say the corrections officer found a plastic container in Durbin’s private area that contained 76 Alprazolam pills.
Police say Alprazolam is a Schedule IV narcotic that requires a valid prescription.
In addition to her original charges, Durbin was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate.
