UE’s Coach McCarty suspended one game

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner, Doug Elgin, announced today that Walter McCarty has been suspended for Saturday’s game at UNI.
The announcement comes after the Aces head basketball coach made comments criticizing the officiating in UE’s 78-66 loss to Drake Wednesday night.
“I accept full responsibility for what happened, I know the referees have a tough job and I let my emotions get the best of me,” McCarty said. “I apologize to the referees, the MVC and the University of Evansville community and our team. This is not the way I want to represent those groups and will use this as a learning tool for myself going forward.”
McCarty will miss Saturday evenings game at UNI in Cedar Falls. He will be back when the Aces return home to face Bradley on Wednesday evening.
The University of Evansville has yet to name the interim head coach for Saturday’s game.
