UE softball unveils 2019 schedule

UE is finalizing its opponent for the second weekend of action, details will be announced as soon as they are available. On February 22, the Aces travel to Chattanooga, Tennessee for the Frost Classic. Participating squads include Creighton, Eastern Kentucky, Western Michigan, Ohio University and Chattanooga. Ohio U. won the Mid-American Conference Championship in 2018, going 40-17 and 20-3 in the MAC on their way to the Knoxville Regional, where they won two games. The Colonels of EKU picked up 45 wins last year and advanced to the postseason, taking part in the National Invitational Softball Championship (NISC). Creighton won 28 games and played DePaul in the Big East Championship game.