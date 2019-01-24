Slick Spots Early

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A few slicks spots early with temps dropping into the 20’s after all the rain on Wednesday. Perfect conditions for ice developing on bridges and overpasses.
Skies becoming cloudy today with scattered snow. High temps in the mid-30’s with gusty winds 20 to 25 miles an hour. Scattered snow tonight and bitter cold as temps sink to near 10-degrees. Wind chills will drop below zero for the first time this winter.
Brutal…subzero wind chills (zero to -5) early Friday under clear skies. Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid-20’s.
Snow is possible Saturday afternoon and evening with little to no accumulation expected. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low to mid-30’s. Warmer on Sunday as high temps climb into the upper 30’s with a chance of rain mixing with snow during the morning.
