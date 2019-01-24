Request for mistrial denied in Loehrlein case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A judge has denied the request by Clint Loehrlein for a mistrial and his request to vacate his conviction.
He’ll be sentenced Feb. 14 at 11 a.m.
Loehrlein was convicted in August for one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of resisting law enforcement.
He was arrested in January 2017 at his Darmstadt home.
Deputies say he shot and killed his wife, Sherry. They say he also shot and stabbed his twin daughters, who both survived.
