OCU’s second half comeback propels Oaks over Bulldogs

OCU will carry their 13-5 record into Saturday’s matchup against the Falcons of Simmons College of Kentucky, from Louisville, Kentucky. It will be another game against an opponent who defeated the Oaks in their last meeting, as the Falcons held off OCU 86-76 on February 17, 2016. Saturday’s contest will be a double-header in the Johnson Center, with the Lady Oaks tipping off at 1:00, followed by the men’s game at 3:00.