OCU’s second half comeback propels Oaks over Bulldogs

OAKLAND CITY, Indiana (WFIE) -In a rematch of the 2018 Christian College National Invitational Tournament, the Mighty Oaks hosted the Bulldogs of Wilberforce University, out of Wilberforce, Ohio. After OCU trailed 42-35 at halftime, the Oaks came back to win 81-67, avenging last season’s 87-80 loss.
Andrew Scott led all scorers in the game, shooting 6-14 from the field, on his way to 22 points. Nathaniel Schmittler tallied a career high 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Logan Worthington also had a double-double, with 20 counters and 11 boards. Jacob Sanford added 11 points, while Tyler Toopes came up with eight points, 11 assists and three steals in the win.
Terrence Gholston paced the Bulldogs, shooting 6-11 from the field, including 4-5 from three point range, posting 16 points. Tyler Hopkins added 12 counters off the bench, shooting 4-7 from the field, including 3-5 from long range.
As a team, OCU shot 28-55 (50.9%) from the field, including 10-27 (37.0%) from three point range. Wilberforce connected on 24-65 (36.9%) of their shot attempts, making 10-32 (31.3%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 15-18 (83.3%) from the charity stripe, compared to 9-12 (75.0%) for the visiting Bulldogs.
The Mighty Oaks held a 37-34 rebounding edge, despite trailing 12-6 on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 24 assists on their 28 made field goals, while turning the ball over 13 times. The Bulldogs had 11 assists, while committing 12 turnovers in the loss.
OCU will carry their 13-5 record into Saturday’s matchup against the Falcons of Simmons College of Kentucky, from Louisville, Kentucky. It will be another game against an opponent who defeated the Oaks in their last meeting, as the Falcons held off OCU 86-76 on February 17, 2016. Saturday’s contest will be a double-header in the Johnson Center, with the Lady Oaks tipping off at 1:00, followed by the men’s game at 3:00.
Courtesy: OCU Athletics
