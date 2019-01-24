New walkway approved to connect parking garage and new Deaconess Clinic

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - There's a project in the works to make getting around downtown easier.
The Evansville Board of Public Works approved a new walkway that will cross over Locust Street.
It will connect an existing parking garage to the new Deaconess Clinic.
It’s a way to extend the growth of the new downtown medical complex.
“With the improvements that the city made with the street scapes, it really helped to improve the safety and friendliness of the transportation network downtown in that six or eight block area. This will provide a totally separated way for folks to cross from the parking garage to this new facility,” said City Engineer Brent Schmitt.
The board didn’t give a timeline as to when that project could start.
