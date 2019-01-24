Neighborhood Watch: Scrap metal theft, shots fired, and trash pick up

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a theft of scrap metal.
They say happened in the overnight hours of January 10 and 11.
Surveillance footage shows two men taking scrap metal from a business in the 4900 block of Oak Grove Rd.
The cameras also captured images of their car, which has plastic covering on a window, and no rear hubcap. If you recognize the car or the men, contact EPD or WeTip.
Evansville police are investigating shots fired into a house.
It happened in the 700 block of E. Delaware Wednesday. The victim told police he, his wife and their child were in the home when they thought they heard fireworks, then something hitting the front window.
Police found two holes in the aluminum siding around their front porch and one of the front windows had broken glass and damage to the frame. If you know anything about this, call Evansville Police.
Plus, there’s an alert from the Jasper Street Department.
They want your trash and recyclables on the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of your trash pickup.
Because of the extreme cold, they are sending out two collection crews, splitting the route to limit the crew’s exposure to the weather.
This means your pickup could come earlier than what you are used to.
