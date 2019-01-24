Man in custody after Tuesday shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police say 27-year-old Deaveyonte Emery is now in custody.
Someone called police around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to report Emery fired multiple shots from a car near Kerth and Virginia.
That person told police two adults and two children under the age of five were in the vehicle.
Police believe Emery chased the victims for several blocks and shot at them on at least two occasions. Officers found evidence that at least one round hit the victim's car.
No one was reported hurt.
Officers obtained a criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon warrant for Emery. He also has felony warrants for an unrelated case.
Thursday evening police said Emery was arrested on the east side.
They say memebrs of the EPD Viper Unit and US Marshal’s tracked him down and took him into custody.
They also arrested a female acquaintance for assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.
