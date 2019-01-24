Kids Night Out set for February 14

By Bethany Miller | January 23, 2019 at 10:08 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 10:08 PM

OWENSBORO, Kentucky (WFIE) -The Kentucky Wesleyan College Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) is pleased to host the inaugural Kids Night Out on February 14 with all proceeds donated to the Make A Wish foundation.

WHEN: February 14 from 5:30-9:30 pm WHERE: Jones Gym in the Woodward Health and Recreation Center WHO: Boys and girls kindergarten and older COST: $10 for first child, $5 for each additional child

Parents are invited to leave the kids with Wesleyan student athletes and enjoy a night out on the town for Valentine’s Day. Kids will enjoy games, a pizza dinner, dessert, arts and crafts, all in a safe environment.

Cash and credit will be accepted with payment due upon arrival. Pre-register for the event by clicking HERE. Pre-registration is not required but is highly encouraged so food and other accommodations may be made.

Courtesy: KWC Athletics

