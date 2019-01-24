Henderson donates land to Habitat for Humanity

HENDERSON KY (WFIE) - More than five dozen Habitat for Humanity homes have been built in Henderson, and the list is growing.
Property donated by the city to the non profit organization will help them build two more homes.
One of the most attractive features of the two lots is that they sit along Letcher street, directly across from the splash park.
“In that particular area, rental rates can be as high as 70% depending on what city block you’re on," said City Commissioner Brad Staton. "So encouraging home ownership now can foster an environment for future home ownership.”
The homes built in the project appraise for $90,000 each. They feature nearly 1200 square feet.
The families receiving these homes have been picked, and both have children.
They’ll receive support from Audubon Kids Zone in addition to having the splash park nearby.
We’re told there’s a big economic impact to combating blight.
The current taxable value of the donated land is $10,000, but after the home completion, it raises to $180,000 in tax value.
“We have received the most approved families that we have ever had in Henderson,” said Britney Smith with Habitat Henderson. "So this project and the city’s help on donating those two lots to use and working with us on a good place to put those homes helps us get some applicants already in homes.”
Habitat bought a another property adjacent to these lots where a third house will be built.
