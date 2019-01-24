Full-time job has janitor facing eviction

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man is fast approaching an eviction notice all because he makes too much money. Eric Moeller is a library janitor.
The salary increase from his former part-time job brought him above the income threshold for his current place at Buckner Towers.
“I’m facing homelessness,” says Moeller.
Homelessness is on the horizon for Moeller, all because he makes too much money, but first let us back up.
Zac Parsons owns Honey Moon Coffee.
“Eric was a customer of ours at the coffee shop,” says Parsons.
He formed a friendship with Moeller, helping him find a part-time job, then a full-time one. Friday marks one year for Eric working as a library janitor, but instead of celebrating.
“He would text me and say hey I got a raise and I would be like that’s great fantastic look at you and he would be like no that’s bad I’m going to lose my apartment,” says Parsons.
He is frantically searching for a new apartment. Friday is also the day he could be evicted.
“I’ve worried about it all the time. I worry about it every day,” says Moeller.
What happens now?
“I have no idea. I’ve been trying to find something I can afford, and I’ve had no success,” says Moeller.
Moeller is the first to admit he is not the most tech savvy, and in a market moved online, that is where Parsons comes in.
“We’re just figuring it out together. What I bring to the table is I know how to use my phone and the internet,” says Parsons.
Parsons is on the city’s Economic Development Commission, reviewing affordable housing proposals.
“Eric I always have this face in the back of my mind of this is somebody who could be impacted by this,” says Parsons.
For now, Moeller faces the choice: keep his job or his home.
“That’s not really a choice. That’s really not a choice,” says Moeller, “I’ve got to keep this job for as long as I can.”
We have learned that Moeller has made contact with a landlord and Parsons has successfully submitted an application for him. We are following his hunt and will bring you updates as we learn them.
