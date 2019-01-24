Evansville’s Seton Harvest helping those affected by government shutdown

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville’s Seton Harvest is helping those affected by the partial government shutdown.
Thursday, they loaded up fresh lettuce, tomatoes and a lot of other produce to be given away at the Great Harvest Bread Company.
They say there’s been a lot of positive feedback on their Facebook page.
Organizers of the donation say they’re excited to help out as the shutdown continues.
“It’s the least that we can do. It’s a little bit of produce to make somebody smile just a little during this difficult time for them. To know that we have local people who are in need of help during this time, it really makes us feel good,” said Seton Harvest Community Outreach Manager Julie Dietz.
