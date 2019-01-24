Dental clinic helping people without insurance

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - People who don’t have insurance can now get dental care in Evansville.
The staff at Echo says it’s a blessing to be able to offer this care to the people of Evansville, and they are excited to finally get the chairs filled.
Echo Health is offering cleanings, screenings, fillings, dentures, and partials to uninsured adults. It’s a need that administrators say has been unmet for a long time.
“It has really been an unavailable service for people who couldn’t afford it," said Echo Health COO Carol Collier. "So being able to offer these services on a sliding fee making it accessible and affordable to them has been wonderful.”
More than 50 patients have received dental care from Echo since the office opened last week. The staff tells me they want to get their patients set up for future visits with healthier teeth.
“A lot of people come here and want to take care of their teeth for the future," said Dentist Ian Babb. "A lot of people do come in and get a single extraction, and we have set them up for comprehensive exams in the future so we can change this place from a dental emergency room and be more preventive in the future.”
