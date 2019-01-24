Bond set at $10 million for VFW Shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The suspect in the VFW bingo night shooting made his first video court appearance Thursday.
John Michael Burghardt, 70, is accused of shooting Paul Glover at the Wabash avenue VFW post on January 13th.
Police say Burghardt was stopped by several people, including Glover.
Glover is now out of the hospital.
Burghardt was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail Wednesday.
The judge set a $10 million bond.
The judge has also ordered several no-contact orders, one of which is with Paul Glover.
Formal charges are expected to be filed next week.
