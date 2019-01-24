Bitter cold wind chills for Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Temps will plunge to their lowest levels this season on Friday morning. Lows in the lower 10s plus a northwest breeze will bring wind chill values below zero. The weekend will bring a few periods of flurries or light rain or rain/snow mix. No accumulations expected. Highs on Saturday will rise into the middle 30s and into the middle 40s on Sunday. We’ll see a chance of light accumulating snow on Monday and then bitter cold air descends on the Tri-State by the middle of next week.