Affidavit: Owensboro murders were caught on camera

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - A police affidavit shows new details in an Owensboro murder investigation.
The document says on Jan. 17, a bailiff at the Daviess County Judicial Center was told by a woman there were three bodies inside the home at 940 Audubon Avenue.
Police arrived and found four people with gunshot wounds. Two were still alive and taken to the hospital. Only one survived.
Police say Cylar Shemwell and Arnett Baines became persons of interest based on witness statements and responses on social media.
Detectives were able to get a search warrant for the home, where the affidavit says a security system was recovered.
It says video found in that system shows a car dropping Baines off outside the home before the shooting.
It says the video also shows two men with guns, inside the home, who match the descriptions of Shemwell and Baines.
The affidavit says “it is clear that the subjects in the video were acting together and that they were the subjects responsible for the shooting deaths of the three victims and the assault on the fourth subject.”
Another section of the affidavit says “video from the security system showed the shooting of three individuals inside the residence.”
Police say they found Shemwell and Baines at a home on Asbury Place, along with another car that was seen in the security video at the murder scene.
During questioning, police say Shemwell admitted to being at the Audubon Ave. home the day of the murders. They say Baines was not cooperative.
Authorities Jay Michael Sowders, Robert D. Smith, Jr., Christopher Carie, and Carmen R. Vanegas are the victims.
Vanegas is the only survivor. Authorities told us the day after the shooting her injuries were critical. Family members tell us she is recovering.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.