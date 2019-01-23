Wind Advisory & Rain

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Wind Advisory in effect until 9:00 a.m.
Windy and warmer today as temps surge into the upper 40’s. Temps will drop into the lower 30’s this afternoon. Occasional rain this morning….showers during the afternoon could mix briefly with snow. Tonight, scattered snow early and colder as temperatures sink into the lower 20’s.
Bright but cold on Thursday as high temps settle in the mid-30’s. Flurries Thursday night and bitter cold as temps sink into the low teens.
Brutal…subzero wind chills early Friday under clear skies. Mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid-20’s. Snow is possible Saturday afternoon and evening with little to no accumulation expected. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the lower 30’s.
