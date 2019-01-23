Watch out for black ice tonight!

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -As temps fall below freezing Wednesday afternoon/evening, black ice will likely form on the wet roads and elevated surfaces around the Tri-State. Hazardous driving will be the main impact this evening. Dry and colder for the remainder of the week. Highs on Thursday will stay in the middle 30s and will only climb into the middle 20s on Friday after a morning low near 10 degrees. Over the weekend, we may see some flurries or snow showers with frigid temps. Milder temps arrive next week along with a chance for rain.