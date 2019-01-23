VFW shooting suspect booked into jail

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The suspect in a bingo night shooting in Evansville is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
John Michael Burghardt has been in the hospital since the shooting two weeks ago.
He’s accused of shooting Paul Glover at the VFW on Wabash Avenue.
Police say Burghardt had gotten into a disagreement with an old friend at Bingo night and left.
When Burghardt returned, police say, he had a revolver, but Glover was the one to stop him at the back door. Glover is out of the hospital.
Burghardt is facing attempted murder charges, plus intimidation and criminal recklessness charges.
