Traveling City Hall to focus on non-profits

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Traveling City Hall will be held late Wednesday.
This year there will be a new focus, highlighting non-profits.
Representatives from “The Arc of Evansville” are will be on hand to talk about their programs and preview their upcoming fundraising event, the “Really Big Show.” Its become a community tradition featuring funny skits and heart-warming stories, and 14 News Chief Meterologist Jeff Lyons.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says Traveling City Hall has always been about sharing ways to make life better, like fire prevention tips and tornado preparedness.
After covering those kind of things for seven years they are ready to shift focus to local non-profits. Winnecke says the amount of non-profit work in our community is extraordinarily strong and he thinks it is what sets Evansville apart from other cities our size.
“We thought it would be a good idea on a monthly basis to give these organizations a chance to talk about what they do, the communities they serve, how they’re funded," explained Mayor Winnecke. "The hope is that the higher visibility, the higher profiles will allow them to get more volunteers, get more donors, and become even more viable in the community.”
Traveling City Hall begins in Johnson Hall at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.
