Police: Footprints in snow lead to suspect hiding in dumpster

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Mayfield Police officers were called to 1117 Depot St. on Tuesday, Jan. 22 about the theft of propane tank.
During the investigation, officers say the suspect walked through the snow and left footprints which led officers to N. 16th St. From this location, officers went to N. Eighth St. and followed more footprints in the snow.
Officers say the footprints led to Dustin Blake, 32 of Mayfield, Kentucky, hiding in a dumpster.
Blake was place into police custody.
From the dumpster, officers report they followed more footprints to the back of the WK&T building and found a propane tank.
Blake was arrested and booked into the Graves County Jail.
Blake is facing the following charges: theft by unlawful taking under $500, receiving stolen property under $500, criminal mischief second degree and tampering with physical evidence.
