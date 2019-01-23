Panel grants recount for Daviess Co. election

FRANKFORT, KY (WFIE) - A hearing was held Wednesday for the Kentucky Republican who lost his re-election to the Kentucky State House by one vote.
Republican state Rep. DJ Johnson is challenging the result of the election and found out late Wednesday a panel granted the request.
According to Johnson, the panel will allow a recount for the election to take place.
We spoke with the winner of that election, Jim Glenn. He tells us the group went into executive session around 2 p.m.
A bi-partisan group was randomly selected to hear the recount case. Local and state officials previously held a re-canvass.
Glenn’s election was certified. So he was sworn in twice.
Early Wednesday, the Chief Deputy Clerk in Daviess County testified along with law enforcement.
Glenn was also asked whether he could afford a $30,000-$40,000 for the recount.
“My wife died of cancer; I went through $4,000 week trying to keep her alive,” Glenn explained. “My wife and I both worked on our doctorates at University of Kentucky. Both of my kids are engineers at University of Kentucky. We went through a lot of money then, I don’t have $40,000 sitting on the kitchen table.”
Johnson is not in Frankfort, but is represented by a legal team. He feels that was the best decision.
