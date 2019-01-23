Netflix: What’s coming and going in February

Netflix: What’s coming and going in February
FILE- This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix, Inc. reports earnings Monday, July 16, 2018. Netflix started 2018 with almost 118 million subscribers and went on to win its first feature-film Oscar. It briefly surpassed Disney as the most valuable U.S. media company and lured the likes of superstar show runners Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, not to mention Barack and Michelle Obama. For that and more, Netflix has been named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative and AP entertainment reporters.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)
January 23, 2019 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:00 AM

(Gray News) - Netflix serves up some thrills to kick off February, with a star-studded original and a classic movie series.

“Velvet Buzzsaw,” available to stream Feb. 1, features Jake Gyllenhaal, Toni Collete, Rene Russo and John Malkovich in a supernatural thriller centered in the high-art world. Dropping the same day is the original summer blockbuster ,“Jaws,” along with its less-popular sequels.

Ray Romano, Kevin Hart and Ken Jeong take the stage for comedy specials from the streaming site in February. Leaving in the month include popular movies like “Shaun of the Dead” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”

Titles and dates subject to change.

Available Feb. 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex - NETFLIX FILM

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine's Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Siempre bruja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Velvet Buzzsaw - NETFLIX FILM

Available Feb. 2

Bordertown: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 3

Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Available Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 6

The Soloist

Available Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El árbol de la sangre - NETFLIX FILM

High Flying Bird - NETFLIX FILM

Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One Day at a Time: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unauthorized Living - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Women

Available Feb. 14

Dating Around - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 15

Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Breaker Upperers - NETFLIX FILM

The Dragon Prince: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Umbrella Academy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yucatan - NETFLIX FILM

Available Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Available Feb. 21

The Drug King - NETFLIX FILM

Available Feb. 22

Chef's Table: Volume 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Firebrand - NETFLIX FILM

GO! Vive a tu manera - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paddleton - NETFLIX FILM

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) - NETFLIX FILM

Rebellion: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Photographer of Mauthausen - NETFLIX FILM

Workin' Moms - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Available Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Available Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Available Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

LAST CALL

Leaving Feb. 1

Black Dynamite

Bride of Chucky

Children of Men

Clerks

Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Ella Enchanted

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4

Queer as Folk: The Final Season

Shaun of the Dead

The Big Lebowski

The Bourne Ultimatum

Woman in Gold

Leaving Feb. 2

Cabin Fever

Leaving Feb. 3

Sing

Leaving Feb. 19

Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Feb. 20

Piranha

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.