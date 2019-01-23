Netflix: What’s coming and going in February

(Gray News) - Netflix serves up some thrills to kick off February, with a star-studded original and a classic movie series.
“Velvet Buzzsaw,” available to stream Feb. 1, features Jake Gyllenhaal, Toni Collete, Rene Russo and John Malkovich in a supernatural thriller centered in the high-art world. Dropping the same day is the original summer blockbuster ,“Jaws,” along with its less-popular sequels.
Ray Romano, Kevin Hart and Ken Jeong take the stage for comedy specials from the streaming site in February. Leaving in the month include popular movies like “Shaun of the Dead” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”
Titles and dates subject to change.
Available Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex - NETFLIX FILM
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine's Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Siempre bruja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Velvet Buzzsaw - NETFLIX FILM
Available Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming Every Saturday) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 3
Disney's Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Available Feb. 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 6
The Soloist
Available Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El árbol de la sangre - NETFLIX FILM
High Flying Bird - NETFLIX FILM
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
One Day at a Time: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unauthorized Living - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday)-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Women
Available Feb. 14
Dating Around - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 15
Larry Charles' Dangerous World of Comedy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Breaker Upperers - NETFLIX FILM
The Dragon Prince: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Umbrella Academy - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yucatan - NETFLIX FILM
Available Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Available Feb. 21
The Drug King - NETFLIX FILM
Available Feb. 22
Chef's Table: Volume 6 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Firebrand - NETFLIX FILM
GO! Vive a tu manera - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paddleton - NETFLIX FILM
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) - NETFLIX FILM
Rebellion: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Suburra: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Photographer of Mauthausen - NETFLIX FILM
Workin' Moms - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2
Available Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Available Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
Available Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound
Leaving Feb. 1
Black Dynamite
Bride of Chucky
Children of Men
Clerks
Disney's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Ella Enchanted
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Queer as Folk: Seasons 1-4
Queer as Folk: The Final Season
Shaun of the Dead
The Big Lebowski
The Bourne Ultimatum
Woman in Gold
Leaving Feb. 2
Cabin Fever
Leaving Feb. 3
Sing
Leaving Feb. 19
Disney's Girl Meets World: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Feb. 20
Piranha
