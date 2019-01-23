Neighborhood Watch: Friedman Park vandals; shots fired into vehicle

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Some neighbors who live around the Victoria National Area in Warrick County are upset.
They say someone used Friedman Park for their personal four-wheel playground. According to residents, vandals drove off the pavement, tore up some grass and actually drove through the park on the walking trails.
The neighbors are working with authorities to find out who did this.
Evansville police are looking for a man they say fired shots into a car with small children.
Police say 27-year-old Deaveyonte Emery fired several times at a car in the area of Kerth and Virginia on Tuesday. Two adults and two children under the age of five were in the car.
Police stated Emery is a former boyfriend of one of the adults.
At least one round struck the car, but thankfully no one was hurt.
Avery was last seen driving a 2001 Toyota Camry with license plate SRE700.
A Tri-State man is looking for the driver who rear ended him on the Lloyd Expressway.
The whole thing was caught on camera.
According to the man, he was heading west just before 5 p.m. Wednesday when a truck ran into the back of his car near Stockwell. The man looks back to ask his two-year-old son if he’s okay, while the driver of the truck takes off.
The victim then sped up to catch the license plate on camera.
The victim says the truck is registered to a man in Warrick County, but he doesn't believe the owner is the one is who was driving.
He asks anyone with information, to call Evansville Police.
