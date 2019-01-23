Man posts ad in local paper to find a new kidney

Man posts ad in local paper to find a new kidney
By Aria Janel and Jill Lyman | January 23, 2019 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 3:22 PM

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - A Jasper man is hoping to find a new kidney with a help of a newspaper ad.

Bill Pfister’s ad was printed in the Dubois County Herald Jan. 17.

Bill explains he had a stroke last year that caused his kidneys to stop working. Now he depends on dialysis.

He needs a transplant, but nobody from his family is a match.

He asks anyone who can help to give him a call.

Aria Janel is speaking with Pfister this afternoon. She’s working on the full story.

Bill Pfister's newspaper ad (Source: The Herald)
Bill Pfister's newspaper ad (Source: The Herald)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.