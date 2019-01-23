Man posts ad in local paper to find a new kidney

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - A Jasper man is hoping to find a new kidney with a help of a newspaper ad.
Bill Pfister’s ad was printed in the Dubois County Herald Jan. 17.
Bill explains he had a stroke last year that caused his kidneys to stop working. Now he depends on dialysis.
He needs a transplant, but nobody from his family is a match.
He asks anyone who can help to give him a call.
Aria Janel is speaking with Pfister this afternoon. She’s working on the full story.
