Lilly King’s father talks what it takes raising an Olympian

“I think one of the most important things is that success is not an accident. The people you see whether, it’s in athletics or the arts, people seem to think they are just very talented. Yes they are talented, but there’s tons of hard work that goes into it. It’s like an iceberg, you just see the top of it, but you don’t see the hours and years that go into developing that talent that brings it all the way out,” said Mark King.