Lilly King’s father talks what it takes raising an Olympian

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - The father of gold medalist, Lilly King, tried to answer the hard question of what it takes to raise an Olympian?
Mark King spoke Tuesday night as apart of Ivy Tech’s new Speaker Series, and he talked about raising Lilly, emphasizing the importance of patience.
He said you need to teach kids to stand up for themselves because talent will only get you so far.
“I think one of the most important things is that success is not an accident. The people you see whether, it’s in athletics or the arts, people seem to think they are just very talented. Yes they are talented, but there’s tons of hard work that goes into it. It’s like an iceberg, you just see the top of it, but you don’t see the hours and years that go into developing that talent that brings it all the way out,” said Mark King.
The Speakers Series will be once and month, and it’s free.
