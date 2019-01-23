KYTC: Held meeting about state’s infrastructure plans

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are making sure roads across the state are safe.
They were at Henderson’s fiscal court meeting today. They talked about the state’s infrastructure plans over the next several years.
One of the main topics was the Henderson cloverleaf at Highway 41 and US 60. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to add extra surfacing due to the amount of accidents there.
“We’re trying to make our way to many as possible this year and the end of last year. We just feel like it’s important to get out to speak to folks to see what are they thinking in terms of the local priorities. Local folks know best," said Greg Thomas, KYTC Secretary.
Officials also discussed the Spottsville Bridge and how it’s a priority to avoid a long term closure.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.