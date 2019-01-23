Former Henderson Mayor wants to bring back Fairness Ordinance

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - There’s a new push for Henderson to add a Fairness Ordinance.
Former Mayor, Joan Hoffman, gave a presentation to the City Commission Tuesday. She’s asking commissioners to bring back the ordinance, which is designed to prevent discrimination on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Hoffman was mayor when the ordinance passed in 1999, but it was repealed a year and half later.
Hoffman says now is the time to bring it back.
“Some may say the LGBTQ community does not need these rights, or they already have them. Even others will say these rights should not be given to any special group, but tonight we ask you to revisit the issue of fairness," said Hoffman.
Right now, 10 cities in Kentucky have similar Fairness Ordinances, including Louisville, Lexington, and Paducah.
City commissioners didn’t take any action Tuesday night, but it may be looked at in the future.
