EPD looking for person after Tuesday shooting

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for 27-year-old Deaveyonte Emery after a shooting on Tuesday.
Someone called police around 1:40 p.m. to report Emery fired multiple shots from a car near Kerth and Virginia.
That person told police two adults and two children under the age of five were in the vehicle.
Police believe Emery chased the victims for several blocks and shot at them on at least two occasions. Officers found evidence that at least one round hit the victim's car.
No one was reported hurt.
Officers obtained a criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon warrant for Emery. He also has felony warrants for an unrelated case.
He was last seen driving a 2001 Toyota Camry with Indiana plate SRE700.
Police consider him to be armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call EPD.
