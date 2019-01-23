Coming Up on 14 News: Henderson Fiscal Court panel moves ahead for airport project

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - Fiscal court met early Tuesday.
The panel decided to move ahead with securing land for an airport project through eminent domain.
14 News reporter Evan Gorman talked to Judge Executive Brad Schneider following the meeting. Schneider says conversations and negotiations with land owners have been on going for about a year, but the final offer was denied.
We are learning more about the federally required improvements and what happens next ahead on 14 News.
